Jeopardy Winner Accused of Flashing White Power Sign, It was Actually How Many Times He Had Won the Show…

Let’s start off by saying that liberals are absolutely and certifiably insane America. A Jeopardy winner has been attacked and ridiculed for sharing the white power sign, when in actuality it was the number of times he had actually won the show.

The latest example of liberalism being a mental disorder, and that’s not just a cliche anymore as a new study came out back in March that showed 64% of all folks who claim to be liberal suffer from some sort of mental illness, happened on the iconic show Jeopardy.

Winner Kelly Donohue, who has been blasted publicly by people who insisted he was flashing white power hand gesture on television has had enough of the idiocies of the left.

Hundreds of former contestants and guests demanded that he apologize, The Hollywood Reporter writes.

Unfortunately for these dolts, Donohue isn’t some closet white supremacist who won three episodes of Jeopardy who was just waiting for the perfect time to unveil his true colors. No, he’s actually a three time Jeopardy winner.

He was holding up three fingers to signify how many times he’d won the game show.

Unfortunately for Donohue in today’s society and world of angry triggered snowflakes everywhere, that was just too much.

Everything is a secret gesture, or has a different meaning. Apparently some folks the media deemed as White Supremacists starting using the OK hand gesture as a form of saying that’s what it means. I don’t know, and I don’t care.. Okay has always meant, okay.. Unless you are a triggered leftist moron.

On Facebook, Donohue explained what he was actually doing with his hand.

“I’m truly horrified with what has been posted about me on social media. I absolutely, unequivocally condemn white supremacy and racism of any kind. People who know me personally know that I am not a racist, but for the public at large it bears repeating: I am not a racist and I reject and condemn white supremacy and all forms of bigotry for the evil they are. It’s shameful to me to think anyone would try to use the stage of Jeopardy! to advance or promote such a disgusting agenda. During the taping of my fourth episode, I was simply raising three fingers to mark my 3rd win. There was nothing more I was trying to indicate. I deeply regret this terrible misunderstanding. I never meant to hurt a soul and I assure you I am no friend of racists or white supremacists,” he wrote.

It seems that it’s always those accusing you of racism who are always the racists in America. The media, the Democrats, and let’s be honest no one has the fortitude to say this, but what if the people always screaming racism, were the real racists? Because that’s exactly what this is.

Thanks to our friends at The Daily Wire for contributing to this article.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...