Jennifer Lopez Throws Tantrum Over ‘Private Moment’ Leaked from Her Wedding With Ben Affleck: ‘Stolen Without Our Consent’

It’s been a little over a week since Jennifer Lopez got married AGAIN to Ben Affleck. The wedding is JLo’s 5th wedding, and we’re not sure nor do we care how many times Ben has been married.

According to JLo, the two were enjoying some marital bliss while on their honeymoon in Italy when the singer revealed on her Instagram her fury with a leaked “private moment” between her and her current and former husband Affleck.

According to reports, the singer took to her instagram after a video from her wedding where she was serenading Affleck with an unreleased song was leaked, commenting on a since-deleted post, “This was talking without permission. Period.”

Lopez reportedly wrote, “Whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where you all are getting it from because we had NDAs and asked everyone not to share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share.”

Guests of the wedding, from friends to stylists, have shared less secretive — and presumably authorized — imagery of the stars’ special day.

The account has since taken the post down, but shared what Lopez reportedly wrong in the comments section. According to reports, JLo’s singing to Affleck, who sat before her and her backup singers in a chair, was posted by a fan account.

Lopez was said to have continued, “Anything I put out private is OnTheJLO and it’s to share with (sic) my fans. Which I will do when I’m ready to do. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money.”

When you think of all of the things wrong in America, now you see what Hollywood truly looks like. This is an Elitist attitude, yet we’re sure she’ll be back on stage in no time bitching about income inequality.

