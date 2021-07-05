Jen Psaki Transparently States That Biden Was Checked Out from Duties Before the July 4th Weekend

In more news that you just can’t make up, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says that Joe Biden was tired of answering questions about Afghanistan because he was ready for the Holiday weekend and family time.

That’s right, a White House reporter asks her why he wouldn’t answer questions about foreign policies and troop withdrawals, and Psaki’s response was nothing short of “He’s ready to chill out.” She didn’t say that literally, but pretty damn close.

Watch the video below and decide for yourself, how checked out is Joe Biden?

