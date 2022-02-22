Jeff Dornik: ‘The Only Path to Save America is to Take Massive Action’ on The Matt Couch Show (VIDEO)

Jeff Dornik joins host Matt Couch on this episode of The Matt Couch Show to discuss current events, what’s new with The GateKeepers and Freedom First Network, as well as his new event series called American Action Summits.

Check out all of Jeff Dornik’s shows, articles and interviews at http://jeffdornik.com.

You can watch The Matt Couch Show Mon-Fri on Rumble, GETTR, Patriot TV, Twitch, DLive, Foxhole, CloutHub, YouTube, and more at 11 AM EST.

Check out Matt Couch’s The DC Patriot for hard-hitting news. http://thedcpatriot.com

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...