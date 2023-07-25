Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ SKYROCKETS to #2 on Billboard Hot 100

Jason Aldean’s Country Hit “Try That in a Small Town” Skyrockets Amidst Controversy

Jason Aldean’s song “Try That in a Small Town” has been surging in popularity, reaching unprecedented heights after facing some controversy over its music video.

Debuting at an impressive No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, “Try That in a Small Town” proved its mettle right behind BTS’s Jung Kook solo single “Seven,” featuring Latto. The track achieved the most significant sales week for a country song in more than a decade.

The song’s online presence has also experienced a staggering upswing. According to Luminate, between July 14 and 20, the song garnered a whopping 11.7 million on-demand audio and video streams, marking an incredible 1,000% increase from the previous week. Before the music video release on July 14, the song had managed 987,000 streams in the U.S.

Despite the impressive surge in popularity, the song has faced scrutiny due to its music video. Some have interpreted certain elements as controversial, even though there is no explicit mention of race in the lyrics or the use of real news footage. Jason Aldean himself addressed the situation, expressing that he respects others’ interpretations but feels that this time it has gone too far.

The lyrics in question touch on sensitive issues, with Aldean singing lines like, “Cuss out a cop, spit in his face / Stomp on the flag and light it up / Yeah, ya think you’re tough.” Written by Neil Thrasher, Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, and Kelley Lovelace, the song takes a stance against such behaviors and suggests that they wouldn’t fly in a small town.

Despite the controversy, Aldean remains steadfast in his beliefs and isn’t afraid to address the issue head-on during his performances. At a show in Cincinnati’s Riverbend Music Center, he spoke out about “cancel culture” and its potential effects. He acknowledged that many country music fans can see through the noise, and in response to the overwhelming support, Aldean confidently played the song live.

The surge in popularity and the unwavering backing from his fans demonstrate the power of country music and its ability to connect with people on important issues. Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” continues to resonate and make its mark on the charts, proving that honest and straightforward messages can still find a place in the heart of the nation.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

