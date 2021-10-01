Jason Aldean Says He will ‘NEVER APOLOGIZE’ for His Beliefs After His Family is Attacked for Wearing Anti-Biden Merchandise

Jason Aldean is a Country Music Superstar! He’s one multiple awards, including Entertainer of the Year. He’s the real deal when it comes to performing and entertaining country music fans across America.

His family are staunch conservatives, and his amazing wife has been creating some nifty gear to let the world know how they feel about the current President.

Just a few days after his wife Brittany Aldean was attacked on social media for she and her kids wearing anti-Biden merchandise, Aldean is defending his family for their beliefs as free Americans.

“I will never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and country,” Aldean captioned a new post.

“This is the greatest country in the world and I want to keep it that way,” the crooner added with the hashtag #unapologetic.

Aldean included a photo of himself performing on stage in front of a giant screen illuminated with the American flag. It was a shot from his Thursday night performance in Phoenix, Ariz. performance as he continues his “Back in the Saddle Tour.” His special guests were Hardy and Lainey Wilson.

Fellow Country Music stars like Hardy commented with “You’re damn right” and even Donald Trump Jr. chimed in support of Aldean and his family.

Aldean’s wife Brittany posted a series of photos wearing shirts that said “Anti-Biden Social Club.” She showed them with herself and their kids Memphis, 3, and Navy, 2, wearing the shirts that read “Hidin’ from Biden.”

Those close are sold on a website called DaddyT45, a reference to the 45th President Donald J. Trump.

We at The DC Patriot PROUDLY stand with Jason Aldean and his family!

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...