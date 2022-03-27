Jasmin St Claire: The Racist Democrat Party is a Bad Cult on Some Kind of Acid

This weekend I was at Clay Clark’s ReAwaken America Tour in San Diego, and people kept coming up to me asking why so many Americans, including their friends and family, are so blinded to what’s really going on. To answer this question, we must first understand and label the Democrat party for what they are: A Racist Cult.

Jasmin St Claire, host of the controversial podcast Krazy Train, joined me on this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to decipher how so many people can be so deceived in such a short period of time.

Think about it: The mainstream narrative is that the Democrats are the party of the Black Community. Yet, at the exact same time, they are the party that tells African-Americans that their skin color makes then “less than” and they cannot make it to the top without help from the “superior” white people.

They tell the feminist movement to be ok with men competing in their sports and taking their roles in exclusively female positions… and if they don’t, they aren’t a feminist. So you are telling me that to be a pro-woman feminist you must be ok with allowing men to win in female sports? The contradictions are astounding, yet that’s exactly what the Left is gobbling up.



St Claire had some choice words for the utter hypocrisy of the Democrat Party:



“The whole Democrat Party is like a really bad cult on some kind of acid…. I feel like the Democrats are very popular for taking Black voters votes. They always say they are for them, yet they don’t listen to what they’re really saying. And it is racist to get a job just based upon your skin color. How about let’s just get jobs based upon our skillsets whether you are a man or a woman?”



“And women that do this whole MeToo Movement? That just sets back doing business with a woman by hundreds of years. If you sign an NDA, no matter what it is, you don’t break that NDA. You have women sleeping with these Hollywood moguls to get to the top, then getting buyers remorse after.



“It’s a joke. It is a joke, and it’s very embarrassing to be a woman on some of those days. It really is.”



“We’ve got to wake the American people up the sham that is the Democrat Party. They’ve gaslit and deceived their followers… in exact same way that a cult leader like Jim Jones did with his followers.”



“That parallel is actually quite uncanny… in the same way that he convinced his followers to drink the Kool-Aid which ultimately led to their deaths, the Democrat Party is convincing their followers to get injected with the Poison Death Shot, which is also leading to their deaths.”



Tell me again what the difference between Jim Jones and the Democrat Party is again? Hint: There is none.

