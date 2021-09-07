Japan’s Top Doctor Says “We are in a situation where we can afford to give them this treatment” (I***mectin)

Some news that is sure to anger the mainstream media and the Democrats in America. The Top Doctor in Japan has made a major announcement about an FDA approved drug that the American media is trying to portray as unsafe, despite the fact that BILLIONS have used it, and it’s been FDA approved for humans since 1969.

The head of the Tokyo Metropolitan Medical Association Dr. Haruo Ozaki has urged doctors and Covid-19 patients to being regimen of ivermectin, which he says is effecting at treating and preventing the virus.

During a press conference back on August 12, Dr. Haruo Ozaki called for the drug, which is proving effecting in numerous studies, to be used due to the drastic rise of Covid cases.

“In Africa, if we compare countries distributing ivermectin once a year with countries which do not give ivermectin…I mean, they don’t give ivermectin to prevent Covid, but to prevent parasitic diseases…but anyway, if we look at Covid numbers in countries that give ivermectin, the number of cases is 134.4 per 100,000, and the number of death is 2.2 in 100,000.”

“Now, African countries which do not distribute ivermectin: 950.6 cases per 100,000 and 29.3 deaths per 100,000,” Ozaki highlighted.

“I believe the difference is clear.”

“Of course, one cannot conclude that ivermectin is effective only on the basis of these figures, but when we have all these elements, we cannot say that ivermectin is absolutely not effective, at least not me.”

“We can do other studies to confirm its efficacy, but we are in a crisis situation.”

“With regard to the use of ivermectin, it is obviously necessary to obtain the informed consent of the patients, and I think we’re in a situation where we can afford to give them this treatment.“

Speaking to The Yomiuri Shimbun last week, Ozaki argued the medicine should be implemented due to its known efficacy and relatively few side effects.

“I am aware that there are many papers that ivermectin is effective in the prevention and treatment of corona, mainly in Central and South America and Asia,” Ozaki said.

The Chairman said despite its efficacy it’s been difficult to get the medicine – used in the agricultural community as a deworming drug – properly recognized by the Japanese government, but the fact that it’s being regarded as an “off label” treatment suggests it works.

“Ivermectin has been approved as an indication under the brand name ‘Stromector,’ and the revised guide has issued a notification to approve the treatment of the new corona as ‘off label.’”

“‘Off label’ means that it may be used at the discretion of the doctor and the patient. By the time the notification was issued, 36 clinical trials were conducted in 27 countries around the world, and it was reported that ivermectin was effective in prevention and treatment. That is why the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare also admitted that it is not applicable. If it doesn’t work, no notification will be issued.”

Ozaki said while ivermectin’s effectiveness is being established, the US company that manufactures it, Merck & Co., Inc., have meanwhile limited distribution of the drug while claiming it doesn’t work to treat Covid.

“Even if a doctor writes a prescription for ivermectin, there is no drug in the pharmacy. This is virtually unusable,” Ozaki said.

“But (Merck) says that ivermectin doesn’t work, so there shouldn’t be any need to limit supply. If it doesn’t work, there’s no demand. I believe it works, so block supply. It looks like you are.”

Dr. Ozaki says since the drug was first discovered in Japan, Japanese researchers should be first to conduct Covid research into the drug.

“Ivermectin is a drug discovered by Dr. Satoshi Omura and won the Nobel Prize. Japan should be the first in the world to work on whether it really works for corona…Taking the initiative and drawing objective and convincing conclusions will lead to an increase in the level of research in Japan. “

Ozaki said he even recommended ivermectin to the international olympic committee for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but they ignored the request.

“I was convinced that it was ‘effective’ from the meta-analysis analyzed in the above, and recommended ivermectin to medical sites around the world. I also told the Japan Olympic Committee that ivermectin should be used effectively when holding the Tokyo Olympics. But the government didn’t do anything.”

The chairman’s findings square with the results of a 2020 Australian study titled, “The FDA-approved Drug Ivermectin inhibits the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro,” which found the anti-parasitic drug “could impede the replication of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in a laboratory setting in under 48 hours,” according to TechTimes.com.

“The test conducted by the Australian researchers showed that even a single dose of the anti-parasitic drug was enough to significantly reduce viral RNA during the first 28 hours, then wiping out 99.8% by 48 hours,” reports Tech Times.

“On the third day, coronavirus was eliminated entirely.”

If ivermectin is producing such positive results, why aren’t world governments, the WHO, the FDA and the CDC not advocating its use?

In fact, the FDA is actively telling people not to seek the treatment, mainly because many are obtaining a livestock version of the drug.

You can watch the full video below:

Tokyo Medical Association Chairman Haruo Ozaki, August 13 2021 pic.twitter.com/ANgEbdm1Rn — Joe (@FonzyDizzle) August 23, 2021

Thanks to our friends at InfoWars.com for originally posting this content.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...