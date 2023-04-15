Japanese Leader Fumio Kishida Evacuated After Explosion and Possible Assassination Attempt Failed During Speech – Suspect Arrested

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated unharmed Saturday after an explosion and failed Assad attempt at a venue where he was giving an outdoor speech.

#BREAKING: Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated after blast at speech in Wakayama — Japanese media pic.twitter.com/XDI4QVsRmh — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 15, 2023

Video that was released by Japan’s public broadcaster NHK showed members of the public fleeing and a man being arrested following the explosion.

The footage showed multiple men, believed to be police officers, holding the suspect on the ground. Other pictures showed a silver cylinder that appeared to have been thrown in Kishida’s direction.

Japanese local news agency Kyodo reported that a man had been arrested after throwing “what appeared to be a smoke bomb.

UPDATE: Person apprehended, Japan PM Fumio Kishida safe after blast at speech — Japanese media pic.twitter.com/6Obo1k1NAv — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 15, 2023

The chaotic scenes took place in the city of Wakayama, shortly after a visit by Kishida to the local Saikazaki Fishing Port.

The circumstances surrounding the suspected attack drew immediate comparisons to the assassination of the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot in July last year during a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.

The attack on Abe had shocked a nation that is rarely associated with political and gun violence.

Kishida too had been giving a political speech, in his case, in support of his ruling party’s candidate in a local by-election for the House of Representatives in a Wakayama district.

Campaigning is currently underway in Japan’s nationwide local elections.

Japanese officials said later on Saturday that Kishida was safe and unharmed. NHK reported that he had been taken to another location where he was surrounded by police officers who were guarding him.

Thanks to our friends at CNN for contributing to this article. Read more HERE.

