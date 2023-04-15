Japanese Leader Fumio Kishida Evacuated After Explosion and Possible Assassination Attempt Failed During Speech – Suspect Arrested

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated unharmed Saturday after an explosion and failed Assad attempt at a venue where he was giving an outdoor speech.
Video that was released by Japan’s public broadcaster NHK showed members of the public fleeing and a man being arrested following the explosion.
The footage showed multiple men, believed to be police officers, holding the suspect on the ground. Other pictures showed a silver cylinder that appeared to have been thrown in Kishida’s direction.
Japanese local news agency Kyodo reported that a man had been arrested after throwing “what appeared to be a smoke bomb.
The chaotic scenes took place in the city of Wakayama, shortly after a visit by Kishida to the local Saikazaki Fishing Port.
The circumstances surrounding the suspected attack drew immediate comparisons to the assassination of the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot in July last year during a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.
The attack on Abe had shocked a nation that is rarely associated with political and gun violence.
Kishida too had been giving a political speech, in his case, in support of his ruling party’s candidate in a local by-election for the House of Representatives in a Wakayama district.
Campaigning is currently underway in Japan’s nationwide local elections.
Japanese officials said later on Saturday that Kishida was safe and unharmed. NHK reported that he had been taken to another location where he was surrounded by police officers who were guarding him.
Thanks to our friends at CNN for contributing to this article. Read more HERE.
★Makes to per day online work and i received in one month online acting from home.I am a daily student and work simply one to a pair of hours in my spare time.Everybody will do that job and monline akes extra cash by simply open this link HERE══════►►► http://joinearning7.blogspot.com
I’am making over $140 an hour working online with 2 kids at home. I neverthought I’d be able to do it but my best friend earns over 17k a month doingthis and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless .And bestthing is..It’s so Easy..Copy below website to check it..,
.
.
This Website➤————-➤ https://Smartpay10.blogspot.Com
The bill is designed to provide housing options to those in crisis and ensure that at-risk youth have a roof over their heads during an already challenging period in their life.
Liias argued that the bill would help ensure that children who may not have supportive families at home do not end up on the streets when seeking protected health services, such as reproductive health services or gender-affirming care.
Danni Askini, the Executive Director of Gender Justice League, has hailed the bill as a crucial move towards ensuring that all young people in Washington State have the right to be safe, true to themselves, and to live free of violence.