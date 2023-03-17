News

Jan 6 Defendant Richard “Bigo” Barnett Granted Extension Following J6 Conviction

by Brick Tamland

A Gravette, Arkansas man who is seeking an acquittal or a new trial after his conviction on multiple charges related to the January 6 incident at the Capitol has been granted a filing deadline extension.

Barnett will be a guest on Saturday’s Bob and Eric Save America podcast to discuss the latest in his filings.

According to the court documents his motion for the extension went unopposed by the Department of Justice to Monday March 27.

Sunday, February 5, Barnett filed a pair of motions after he was convicted by a federal grand jury in January.

Barnett is scheduled to be sentenced in May and faces an insane 47 years in federal prison over trespassing and sitting in then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s chair.

