Jan 6 Defendant Richard “Bigo” Barnett Granted Extension Following J6 Conviction

A Gravette, Arkansas man who is seeking an acquittal or a new trial after his conviction on multiple charges related to the January 6 incident at the Capitol has been granted a filing deadline extension.

Barnett will be a guest on Saturday’s Bob and Eric Save America podcast to discuss the latest in his filings.

You won’t want to miss tomorrow’s show! #January6th defendant Richard “Bigo” Barnett joins us to discuss his trial, conviction, and what post-conviction remedies he’s pursuing in light of the new #January6thFootage! Tomorrow at 12 noon ET! #BobAndEric pic.twitter.com/SqPvLqDoSO — Eric Matheny 🎙 (@EricMMatheny) March 17, 2023

According to the court documents his motion for the extension went unopposed by the Department of Justice to Monday March 27.

Sunday, February 5, Barnett filed a pair of motions after he was convicted by a federal grand jury in January.

Barnett is scheduled to be sentenced in May and faces an insane 47 years in federal prison over trespassing and sitting in then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s chair.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

