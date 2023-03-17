Jan 6 Defendant Richard “Bigo” Barnett Granted Extension Following J6 Conviction

A Gravette, Arkansas man who is seeking an acquittal or a new trial after his conviction on multiple charges related to the January 6 incident at the Capitol has been granted a filing deadline extension.
Barnett will be a guest on Saturday’s Bob and Eric Save America podcast to discuss the latest in his filings.
According to the court documents his motion for the extension went unopposed by the Department of Justice to Monday March 27.
Sunday, February 5, Barnett filed a pair of motions after he was convicted by a federal grand jury in January.
Barnett is scheduled to be sentenced in May and faces an insane 47 years in federal prison over trespassing and sitting in then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s chair.
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App
Excellent work, Mike. I admire your effort because I currently generate more than $36,000 each month from just one simple online business! I am aware that you may start wb-02 earning a solid life online with as little as $29,000 and these are just basic internet operations tasks.
.
.
Click the link—————————————>>> GOOGLE WORK