Jan 6 Committee Claims They Have Evidence President Trump Committed Crimes to Overturn Election DETAILS INSIDE

The panel of radical Democrat’s and RINO’s (Republican in Name Only) now claim they have evidence that former President Donald J. Trump and his campaign team committed crimes in their efforts to overturn the presidential election results of 2020.

The Democrat nominated and dominated committee made the charge in court filings made public late Wednesday.

“The Select Committee also has a good-faith basis for concluding that the President and members of hisCampaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States,” the committee wrote in a filing submitted in U.S. District Court in the Central District of California.

The fact they made the filings in the Central District Federal Courts of California shows they’re hoping for a biased judge/judges in their outcome. Why not just do it in the District of Columbia where the hearings are taking place?

The panel released its findings as part of its efforts to force John Eastman, an attorney who was what they claim to be a “key driver” of President Trump’s strategy to reverse the election, to produce crucial emails that might tie together the scheme the panel claims exists.

The findings include excerpts of numerous depositions from top aides to President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The panel says that the 45th President was told repeatedly that claims of voter fraud were minor and unfounded and that he legitimately lost the election. They also claim that Trump rejected them and continued to mislead the public to lay the groundwork to reverse the Electoral College results.

Keep in mind, none of this is a crime, if President Trump had the evidence, and that’s evidence the public hasn’t seen either.

Eastman was to develop a legal strategy to persuade then Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to certify the Electoral College results when he presided over them on January 6, 2021.

“Dr. Eastman’s emails may show that he helped Donald Trump advance a corrupt scheme to obstruct the counting of electoral college ballots and a conspiracy to impede the transfer of power,” Reps. Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney, respectively the select panel’s chair and vice chair, said in a separate statement.

The panel emphasized “potential crimes” to persuade U.S. District Judge David Carter than none of Mr. Eastman’s records are protected and privilege.

According to the email presented by the panel to the court, Mr. Eastman continued to press Vice President Pence even after the situation at the Capitol had unfolded.

According to The Washington Times Pence Counsel Jacob replied.. “Thanks to your bull——, we are now under siege,” Pence counsel Greg Jacob emailed Mr. Eastman, along with a lengthy rebuttal of his legal claims.

According to emails obtained by the panel, Mr. Eastman replied that “the ‘siege’ is because YOU and your boss did not do what was necessary to allow this to be aired in a public way so the American people can see for themselves what happened.”

So let us get this straight, because Eastman wanted the public to see what happened for themselves, that’s a crime? Really?

The following is from The Washington Times:

Mr. Eastman later made another effort to convince Mr. Pence to stop the counting of Electoral College votes and called it a “relatively minor” violation of the federal law known as the Electoral Count Act.

“Plaintiff knew what he was proposing would violate the law, but he nonetheless urged the Vice President to take those actions,” the committee wrote in its filings.

We’re trying to figure out how wanting the facts to be seen by the American public constitutes a crime? What are your thoughts America? Comment below!

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...