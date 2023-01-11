Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Down in Tears Says She’s Struggling Living in Britney’s Shadow and Feels She Isn’t ‘Worth’ Anything on Her Own [Video Inside]

Just when you thought there couldn’t be anymore drama in the world, wait one second, we’ve got some for you.

Jamie Lynn Spears, the sister of Britney Spears has spoke out about living in the shadow of her famous sister. Let’s not forget that Jamie Lynn Spears is also famous and rich, it’s super hard being these people though, trust them.

The younger sister started as Zoey Brooks on the Nickelodeon teen sitcom Zoey 101, which aired from 2005-2008.

She also returned and released her debut single “How Could I Want More” from her debut album in 2013 in country music, entitled, “The Journey.”

Spears returned to acting in 2019 and portrayed Noreen Fitzgibbons in the Netflix romantic drama series “Sweet Magnolias” (2020-present).

The two spent the last five years in a heated feud firing shots back and forth in a slew of now deleted posts on social media.

The following is from Buzzfeed News:

But things reached new heights with the release of Jamie Lynn’s controversial memoir in 2022, which saw her sitting down for a promotional Good Morning America interview.

In the interview, Jamie Lynn detailed a childhood incident in which Britney allegedly locked the two of them in a bathroom with a knife.

Britney quickly responded on Instagram, accusing Jamie Lynn of trying to “sell a book” at her expense. She also vehemently denied the claims about the knife incident.

A day later, Britney appeared to call a truce, expressing regret for her “harsh words” in an open letter. In spite of this, she still vented her frustration, claiming that Jamie Lynn held an “aloof” attitude toward the conservatorship.

It wasn’t long before Jamie Lynn hit back, accusing her sister of putting up a front for the public. “It’s become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media,” she wrote.

But despite requesting that they settle their spat behind closed doors, Jamie Lynn took their feud to the public stage yet again days later in a two-part interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast. In the chat, Jamie Lynn reflected on her childhood and recounted the same alleged knife story that Britney had already denied, admitting that she had felt “really unsafe.”

The feud came to a head on the day of Jamie Lynn’s book release, after Britney’s attorney sent a scathing cease-and-desist letter to her sister, accusing her of “airing false or fantastical grievances” in the memoir.

Ultimately, the book landed itself on Amazon’s Television Performer Biographies and Best-Selling Christian/Inspirational Books lists, and Britney was moved to speak out on Instagram yet again, writing, “I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me.” She concluded by calling her sister “scum.”

The tension between the two publicly unfolded after Britney called Jamie Lynn out for her alleged silence during her conservatorship in June 2021.

Britney of course lived under the controversial legal arrangement from 2008 until November of 2021 and publicly condemned her entire family before a judge in a court for allegedly refusing to help her while she was struggling.

“I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter, so when she needed help, I set up ways to do so,” she said on Good Morning America a year ago.

“I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book is not about her. I can’t help that I was born a Spears too,” the Zoey 101 alum said.

“I’ve worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I’ve built my career in spite of just being someone’s little sister,” she added.

The younger spears is currently starring in Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. She broke down in tears during the premier episode as she said she doesn’t “really have anything” for herself.”

We’d like to point out that she has a net worth of almost $10 million, life is rough when you’re a star, isn’t it?

“Growing up, my sister became famous — worldwide famous — when I was very young,” she began.

“I’m so proud of her, love her to death, but I don’t know. Sometimes I feel like I don’t really have anything for myself,” she continued.

“It just feels like every time I work really hard to get something on my own, it’s not really worth it,” she said.

“I’m extremely proud of my sister but also have my own identity and be expected to be seen as my own person,” she said.

