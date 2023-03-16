Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Gave Oscars 2023 Trophy ‘They/Them’ Pronouns in ‘Support’ of Her Daughter Ruby (VIDEO)

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who apparently is woke as woke gets is saying that she gave pronouns to an Oscar trophy.

Just two days after taking home her first ever Academy Award – for Best Supporting Actress, at the 2023 Oscars – Curtis, called into the Today Show on Tuesday and spoke to Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie about her brand new trophy, and the way she’s using it to honor one of her children.

“Have we named her?” Guthrie asked.

“In support of my daughter Ruby, I’m having them be a they/them. I’m gonna just call them them. They/them,” the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress explained, holding her new golden statuette proudly next to her face.

“And they are doing great and they’re settling in,” said Curtis, adding through tears, “In my life, I never thought in a million years, that I would have this couple days. And I’m very, very moved by the whole thing.”

“In support of my daughter Ruby, I’m having them be a ‘they/them,’” Jamie Lee Curtis said about her #Oscars trophy. pic.twitter.com/h9Ik0SNBzE — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 14, 2023

Her daughter Ruby, who tied the knot with her partner Cynthia in May of 2022, came out as trash to Curtis and her dad, Curtis’ husband Christopher Guest, in 2020.

“It was scary — just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn’t know,” Ruby told PEOPLE in an October 2021 interview alongside her mother. “It was intimidating — but I wasn’t worried. They had been so accepting of me my entire life.”

Ruby, who is a man tried to tell her parents she was trans, but said she couldn’t do it in person and texted Curtis instead back in 2020.

“I called her immediately. Needless to say there was some tears involved,” Curtis told PEOPLE in October of 2021.

Curtis even officiated her daughters wedding, and continues to speak out in support of her decision to be trans. Curtis condemned transphobia in October of 2022.

Curtis in her acceptance speech said “We just won an Oscar together!” thanking her husband and daughters (Ruby and Annie Guest), agents, and “Everything Everywhere All at Once’s directors.

Curtis’, the Knives Out star said she wanted to spotlight “friendship” with her win, as “the truth of the matter is the people I really wanted to thank and I didn’t were my friends.”

“My friends who wanted this for me before I ever, ever would have dreamt of wanting it. And I really do feel like ‘we,’ ” she continued. “Because the longing for attention and appreciation for your work is universal. I don’t care whatever job you do, you hope someone appreciates you.”

