Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Says He’s ‘Been Out of the Hospital for Weeks’ in Update – Says He ‘Was Playing Pickle Ball Yesterday’

It looks like the mainstream media got it wrong yet again, as Jamie Foxx’s daughter has given an update on her father, saying he’s been out of the hospital for weeks, recovering, and even is doing physical activities.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” his daughter Corinne, 29, wrote on her Instagram Story Friday, sharing a report that claimed the family was preparing for “the worst.”

“In fact,” she continued, “he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

Last Wednesday, a message on Jamie Foxx’s Instagram account said: “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

Foxx even added “See u all soon” on his Instagram story.

Back on April 12, Corrine announced that her father had “experienced a medical complication” the day prior. He was in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie Back in Action, which also stars Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

Corrine said at that time that “due to quick action and great care,” Foxx was “on his way to recovery” at that point. The Foxx family also thanked fans for their prayers while giving that update.

Back on May 5, a source in the stars inner circle told PEOPLE that “Jamie is stable and not in a life-threatening situation now.”

“[Doctors] are doing more tests and want to be completely sure that he will be okay before allowing him to” leave the hospital, the source said, adding that Foxx is being advised to “keep his stress level down” when he is discharged.

“He has a lot of projects going on,” said the source. “He gets things done; he is focused and astute. What happened to him medically is serious enough to keep him in the hospital.”

