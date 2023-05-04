Jamie Fox Breaks Silence – Still in Hospital 21 Days After Suffering Mysterious Medical Complication – Prayers Asked for and Received

Sources close to Jamie Foxx have revealed that the famous actor and comedian remains in the hospital over three weeks after a medical emergency.
While his exact condition has been tightly guarded by his family, those closest to Foxx have called on fans to send well-wishes and prayers to the star. Foxx is a well-known figure in Hollywood, having acted in several popular movies and served as the host of the “Beat Shazam” game show on FOX.
Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, announced on April 12 that her father had experienced a “medical complication.” The news sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with studios scrambling to adjust schedules and productions.
TMZ reported that Foxx was in Atlanta filming for the movie “Back in Action” when he fell ill. Since his hospitalization, a body and stunt double have been filling in for him on the project.
Sources close to Foxx have worked hard to keep his health condition private, with only one message emerging from them – “Pray for Jamie,” according to TMZ. Foxx’s situation is said to be dire, with little improvement in his condition. It remains unclear whether he will be able to recover from his medical crisis.
Fox posted on his Instagram Wednesday, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”
Foxx’s daughter has not provided any further updates on her father’s condition since the initial announcement. Foxx’s absence from “Back in Action” has led to his replacement by a stunt double and body double, but it remains unknown whether this will be a permanent adjustment. Foxx’s fans and supporters continue to send their well-wishes and prayers as they await updates on his condition.
