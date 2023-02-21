News

James O’Keefe Tweets for the First Time Since His Removal at Project Veritas with 45 Minute Speech to His Team as Veritas Board Removes Him as CEO/Chairman [VIDEO INSIDE]

James O’Keefe has tweeted for the first time since February 4, as a coup against him to remove him from the Project Veritas Board of Directors.

Since it’s already out there, here are my heartfelt remarks to my staff this morning.

I need to make clear I have not resigned from the company, Project Veritas, I founded 13 years ago. I was stripped of my position as CEO and Chairman.

I came to the PV office today to remove my personal belongings.

If you’re wondering what’s next, stay tuned…

Watch the full 45 minute video of an emotional and tearful James O’Keefe addressing his team at Project Veritas as he is there to collect his belongings.

WATCH:

