James O’keefe Confronts Dylan Mulvaney in Epic Encounter as Dylan Enters Women’s Restroom [VIDEO INSIDE]

JUST NOW AT FOUR SEASONS IN LA.: James O’Keefe Questions @budlight’s Dylan Mulvaney on OMG Jailhouse footage showing women inmates testifying on being housed with male rapists claiming to be transgender.

JUST NOW AT FOUR SEASONS IN LA.: James O’Keefe Questions @budlight’s Dylan Mulvaney on OMG Jailhouse footage showing women inmates testifying on being housed with male rapists claiming to be transgender.



Subscribe at https://t.co/QeHZGnqqBF @OKeefeMedia #MillionDollarBaby pic.twitter.com/25fGkr8AFg — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 14, 2023

Was asking Dylan about footage we released yesterday from the Washington Corrections Center for Women s=46

Was asking Dylan about footage we released yesterday from the Washington Corrections Center for Women s=46

pic.twitter.com/l1QbZc4Snv — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 14, 2023

So this just happened…

Cheers @budlight we got ‘em. O’Keefe Media Group meme challenge.

Let’s see what the OMG citizen journalists come up with. Subscribe now at http://OKeefemediagroup.com #OMGMemeChallenge #MillionDollarBaby

So this just happened…



Cheers @budlight we got ‘em.



O’Keefe Media Group meme challenge. Let’s see what the OMG citizen journalists come up with.



Subscribe now at https://t.co/36Pr9ozWFb#OMGMemeChallenge#MillionDollarBaby pic.twitter.com/YziYepILM8 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 14, 2023

Here’s a link backing up O’Keefe’s claims of men claiming to be transgenders raping women in female prisons.

JAILHOUSE FOOTAGE: Male Inmates in Womens’ Prison Claiming to be Transgender. “Rapists, Murderers, Child Rapists, and Men Who Have Killed Women in Our Rooms” #MillionDollarBaby

😩What could possibly go wrong? https://t.co/5ZXFFRBHMW — Kari Lake (@KariLake) April 14, 2023

VIDEO, Inmate #1: “So, we have men rapists, men murderers, child rapists, men who have killed women and are in prison for raping and killing women who get put in our rooms.” @OKeefeMedia obtained footage of women pleading through the glass for help at the Washington Prison…

VIDEO, Inmate #1: “So, we have men rapists, men murderers, child rapists, men who have killed women and are in prison for raping and killing women who get put in our rooms.”@OKeefeMedia obtained footage of women pleading through the glass for help at the Washington Prison… — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 14, 2023

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

