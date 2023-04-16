James O’keefe Confronts Dylan Mulvaney in Epic Encounter as Dylan Enters Women’s Restroom [VIDEO INSIDE]

JUST NOW AT FOUR SEASONS IN LA.: James O’Keefe Questions @budlight’s Dylan Mulvaney on OMG Jailhouse footage showing women inmates testifying on being housed with male rapists claiming to be transgender.
Was asking Dylan about footage we released yesterday from the Washington Corrections Center for Women s=46
So this just happened…
Cheers @budlight we got ‘em. O’Keefe Media Group meme challenge.
Let’s see what the OMG citizen journalists come up with. Subscribe now at http://OKeefemediagroup.com #OMGMemeChallenge #MillionDollarBaby
Here’s a link backing up O’Keefe’s claims of men claiming to be transgenders raping women in female prisons.
JAILHOUSE FOOTAGE: Male Inmates in Womens’ Prison Claiming to be Transgender. “Rapists, Murderers, Child Rapists, and Men Who Have Killed Women in Our Rooms” #MillionDollarBaby
VIDEO, Inmate #1: “So, we have men rapists, men murderers, child rapists, men who have killed women and are in prison for raping and killing women who get put in our rooms.” @OKeefeMedia obtained footage of women pleading through the glass for help at the Washington Prison…
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App