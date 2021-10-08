Jacksonville Jaguars Owner Shad Khan: Urban Meyer ‘Must Regain Our Trust and Respect’ After ‘Inexcusable’ Conduct

Former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, now Jacksonville Jaguars head coach is in hot water after his actions at his Ohio bar have came back to bite him in the backside.

Meyer apologized on Monday of this week at a morning news conference about his actions last Friday, one day after the Jaguars 24-21 loss at Cincinnati. Meyer said that he and family members went to his restaurant “Urban Meyer’s Pint House” and that people at the nearby event asked to take photos with him.

Meyer stated he should have left when people tried to dance with them, but he didn’t.

A now nine-second video showing Meyer sitting with his back to the bar in an Ohio State pullover while a young woman danced close to his lap was posted on social media Saturday night. Roughly an hour after the news conference, however, another video emerged on social media that appeared to show Meyer touching a woman’s bottom while he was sitting at the bar.

The woman appeared to be wearing the same clothes — Jeans and a white top — as the woman in the first viral video.

“I made a comment when I got here about the logo, about an owner who wants to win in the worst way,” Meyer said on his radio show on 1010 XL in Jacksonville. “That’s one of the reasons I came here. I just, I admire that guy so much. … And so, that’s what makes me so angry at myself that I lived that, I believe that and I failed.

“And I’ve got to get it [the trust and respect] back, and I will.”

The owner of the Jaguars added this statement:

“I have addressed this matter with Urban. Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence,” Khan said in a statement released on Tuesday morning. “What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable. I appreciate Urban’s remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver.”

Meyer on Tuesday praised his team and captains.

“I don’t believe that’s in my court,” he said. “The leaders on the team are going to make that decision. It depends on how much trust you have built up with them, how we structure everything this week and focus on winning that game. I’m going to be extremely clear as I can: Our staff is working their tails off. But you know as well as I do that the ownership of this team is with the players.”

Does any of this really have anything to do with coaching football?

