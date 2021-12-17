Jackson Mahomes gets the boot from Local KC Bar.

Jackson Mahomes is feuding with a local Kansas City bar that accused the social media star of trying to “crush” the small business while acting entitled, which lets just be honest he thinks he is.

The younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reportedly arrived at SoT cocktail bar this week with a large group that the establishment was unable to seat due to space.

Mahomes then took to social media to put the bar on blast to his massive following, according to the a note on SoT’s Facebook page.

“We are sorry that we set boundaries that you tried to ignore,” SoT wrote, tagging Mahomes in the post.

“Often times people with un-earned status and a sense of entitlement think they are above the rules and will lash out at the employee enforcing them. We are sorry we could not seat your very large group. As you probably saw, our bar is very small.

“We are sorry that you have the reach that you do, or at least that you think you do and that instead of using it for something positive you decided to use it to try and crush a small business. We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego.”

“We are sorry you didn’t reach out to us first before taking to social media, but then again that is an expectation we would have from a mature and rational person, not someone who pours water on fans and dances on the memorials of tragically lost people for TikTok clout,” SoT’s post continued.

“We have not been fortunate enough to be born into a much more talented and much more famous family but we would like to think that if we did have that much luck- we would use our influence in more responsible ways.”

So as you can see this isn’t the first ignorant thing Jackson has done, So the young Mahomes seems to be acting out because his brother is in the NFL and well he’s busy making a fool of himself.

Needless to say America loved the response from the bar,

