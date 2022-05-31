Jack Posobiec: ‘They’re Covering Something Up in Uvalde. Everyone Knows it’

By now most people are still asking questions about the horrific school shooting that took place a week ago in Uvalde, Texas. Journalist and Investigator Jack Posobiec actually has the testicular fortitude to say it out loud.

Posobiec tweeted out a cryptic tweet Tuesday afternoon, and one that echoes the sentiments of many Texans and Americans.

“They’re covering something up in Uvalde. Everyone knows it.”

They’re covering something up in Uvalde. Everyone knows it. — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 31, 2022

Posobiec’s not wrong, a Congressman from Texas came out just a couple of days prior and said that his intelligence on the ground said the shooter was arrested four years ago for planning a school shooting in 2022. No, we’re not kidding. You can read about it HERE.

They’re making a massive push for gun control and confiscation going against America’s 2nd Amendment. Canada has announced they are banning hand guns forever, taking full advantage of the situation like only a Canadian Dictator does.

What’s really going on in Uvalde?

4.5 4 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...