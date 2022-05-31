Jack Posobiec: ‘They’re Covering Something Up in Uvalde. Everyone Knows it’

By now most people are still asking questions about the horrific school shooting that took place a week ago in Uvalde, Texas. Journalist and Investigator Jack Posobiec actually has the testicular fortitude to say it out loud.
Posobiec tweeted out a cryptic tweet Tuesday afternoon, and one that echoes the sentiments of many Texans and Americans.
“They’re covering something up in Uvalde. Everyone knows it.”
Posobiec’s not wrong, a Congressman from Texas came out just a couple of days prior and said that his intelligence on the ground said the shooter was arrested four years ago for planning a school shooting in 2022. No, we’re not kidding. You can read about it HERE.
They’re making a massive push for gun control and confiscation going against America’s 2nd Amendment. Canada has announced they are banning hand guns forever, taking full advantage of the situation like only a Canadian Dictator does.
What’s really going on in Uvalde?
Of course they are hiding something. This country is completely lawless, and if you’re on the inside you are prosecution-proof. Could be almost as swampy as DC or Canada soon.