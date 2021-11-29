Jack Dorsey Steps Down From Twitter Amid Pressures, Resignation Letter Inside

Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey has officially stepped down from Twitter after pressures from new liberal leadership. It appears that Jack Dorsey is not your enemy conservatives.

“After almost 16 yrs of having a role at our company from co-founder to CEO to Chair to Exec Chair to interim-CEO to CEO I decided it’s finally time for me to leave. Parag (Parag Agrawal) is becoming our CEO.”

Dorsey continued in a heartfelt letter to his team at Twitter, a company he founded and helped build for almost two decades.

Dorsey said, ”I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders. My trust in Parag as Twitter’s CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I’m deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It’s his time to lead.”

Dorsey tweeted this out on Sunday morning, obviously knowing the decision was coming.

Bret Taylor, Twitter’s incoming Independent Board Chair said, “On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Jack for his visionary leadership and unrelenting dedication to Twitter since its founding. Jack returned to Twitter and turned the Company around at the most critical time. The progress since then has been nothing short of incredible. Jack has given the world something invaluable and we will continue to carry it forward.”

Taylor noted, “Parag understands Twitter and appreciates the Company’s unique potential. He has been instrumental in tackling our most important priorities, including accelerating our development velocity, and I know he’ll hit the ground running to strengthen execution and deliver results. The Board has the utmost confidence in Parag.”

“I want to thank the Board for their confidence in my leadership and Jack for his continued mentorship, support, and partnership,” said Agrawal. “I look forward to building on everything we have accomplished under Jack’s leadership and I am incredibly energized by the opportunities ahead. By continuing to improve our execution, we will deliver tremendous value for our customers and shareholders as we reshape the future of public conversation.”

