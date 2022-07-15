Ivana Trump, the Ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, Mother of Don Jr, Ivanka, and Eric Passes Away at age 73.

The former wife of President Donald J. Trump and the mother of Eric, Ivanka, and Don Jr has passed away at the age of 73.

“Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend,” the Trump family said in a statement.

“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination,” the family said. “She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Manhattan paramedics, responding to a call for cardiac arrest, found a 73-year-old woman in the Upper East Side apartment where Ivana Trump lived just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the FDNY.

In a statement on his platform Truth Social, Donald Trump remembered Ivana as a “wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.”

All of us at The DC Patriot send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the Trump family during this difficult time.

