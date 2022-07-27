Ivana Trump Laid to Rest Last Week in Private Trump Family Plot

​Ivana Trump was laid to rest on Wednesday in a private Trump family plot on the grounds of her ex-husband, Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, following her funeral that was held at Manhattan’s St. Vincent Ferrer Church at 1:30 pm.

The 73-year-old former model died after a fall down her ornate spiral staircase in her luxurious Manhattan townhouse on July 14.

Ivana, who had emigrated to the United States from Czechoslovakia to start a new life, was hailed as a “Trailblazer” during the ceremony which was called a “Celebration of Life.

Donald Trump and wife Melania also attended the service, which was only open to close friends and family where only one-hundred mourners were in attendance, all of whom were asked to display an invitation upon their arrival.

Donald spoke about his ex-wife being an incredible and strong woman, adding, “She commanded a room.” She was also the mother of three of his five children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. His daughter Tiffany’s mom is actress Marla Maples and Barron Trump is Melania’s only child.

Ivana’s three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Erick Trump all reportedly gave short speeches at the ceremony, which one unnamed attendee described as “beautiful.”

Ivanka gave tribute to her late Mom at the church service saying, “Growing up, my Mother didn’t tell me a woman could do anything she wanted to, she showed me.”

“She was a trailblazer to men and women alike. My Mother once told me there was nothing she couldn’t do in heels. She taught us how to spear fish and the cook what we caught. My Mom expanded our minds.”

Donald Jr. light-heartedly made some jokes and remembered the good times he shared with his Mom, before adding, “I love you, Mom.”

Her youngest child, Eric had this to say about his mom: “She had brains; she had beauty. She was the embodiment of the American dream. She was a force of nature, could beat any man down the slopes, any woman on the runway.”

He then added, “She ruled the three of us (kids) with an iron fist but also a heart of gold.”

After the service, mourners gathered on the golf course where Ivana’s gold casket was lowered into the ground on agrassy area “not too far from the main clubhouse” as her three children gathered at the private affair to pay their last respects.

The former president told Page Six he would like a mausoleum built on the peaceful plot as a memorial to himself and his family. “This is such a beautiful land, and Bedminster is one of the richest places in the country,” Trump added.

The burial area is a 10-person plot which Donald Trump first proposed in 2007. One day, the entire Trump family will be laid to rest in this family cemetery.

The New York Times wrote, “It was in a way the couples (Donald and Ivana) final joint real-estate deal.”

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...