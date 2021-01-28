It’s Official! Chad Prather Launches 2022 Campaign for Texas Governor as America First Candidates Take AIM at GOP Establishment

We knew this was coming, and well now it’s official. Conservative influencers and comedian Chad Prather, a proud Texan has launched his official website and campaign to remove GOP establishment governor Greg Abbott from office.

Prather officially launched his website on Thursday with a message for Texans. A message that most Americans are also feeling, they’re tired of corporate controlled politicians in our nation and states.

Prather announced his run back in July of 2020, but now it’s getting serious as he’s launched the website and is ready to kick it into full gear to take out the RINO in Greg Abbott.

Texas isn’t the Texas that most Texans think it is. It’s time to take Texas back and make it great once more. Status quo politicians are driving our great state into the ground. It’s time for common-sense citizens to lead the charge for liberty. Every contribution is one step in taking Texas back to greatness.

Watch the show that started it all.

You can support Chad’s efforts for governor at Prather2022.com

