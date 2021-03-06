[…] It’s Comical Now: eBay Will DELIST and BAN Dr. Seuss Books Being Resold for Thousands of Dollars […]

As you know by now, the leftist mob and media are now in full attack mode against Dr. Seuss books after the family of the author wants some of them removed because they are insensitive.

The Dr. Seuss estate recently announced it will stop publishing six books featuring racist imagery.

Six Dr. Seuss books, including “On Beyond Zebra!” and “And to Think That I Saw it on Mulberry Street,” are being resold online for big bucks after news broke that they’ll no longer be published.

Cancel Culture isn’t just on a bender, it’s drunk and throwing up in the bathtub.

According to the fascists at eBay, they will now delist the titles of, “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!,” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.” And a copy of “Mulberry Street” alone was being hawked on eBay on Thursday for $1,500. On Amazon, hardcover copies of “If I Ran the Zoo” start at $789 and climb to $5,000.

The fascists at eBay told the Wall Street Journal that they company is “currently sweeping our marketplace to remove these items.”

First, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the entertainment company that manages the estate of late children’s book author Theodor Seuss Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss, is the entity that decided to stop licensing and publishing those particular titles in the first place. “These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises explained in a statement released Monday, which coincided with Geisel’s birthday and Read Across America Day.

Amazing how Hitler’s Mein Kampf is somehow still being sold on eBay. Anyone shocked by this? Of course not, welcome to radicalized liberals and communism in America.

Thanks to our friends at MarketWatch for contributing to this article.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...