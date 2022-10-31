Israeli President Says He’s ‘Extremely Pleased’ that Kanye West is Being Canceled: Personally Met with Biden to Condemn Ye [VIDEO]

Israeli President Isaac Herzog sat down with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer last week to discuss among other things, Kanye West being canceled over his remarks. The President said he was “extremely pleased” with the cancel culture and woke mob going after Kanye for his remarks against Jewish people.

“We’re all concerned by antisemitism all over the world. It’s antisemitism, it’s racist, it’s racism, xenophobia – these are the challenges of the era, but history teaches us, usually it starts with hating Jews, with blaming Jews, with terrible rhetoric that people say,” Herzog told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on “The Situation Room” when asked about antisemitism in the United States and the situation surrounding West.

“And that’s why I’m extremely pleased, objectively, as an Israeli, and Jew, and human being – I’m extremely pleased to see this overwhelming reaction against the comments by Kanye West,” he continued.

Herzog’s response followed a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden earlier Wednesday, during which the White House said Biden “condemned the persistent scourge of anti-Semitism,” and came amid a corporate backlash against Ye for antisemitic comments and wearing a shirt with the slogan “White Lives Matter.”

Liberals and the media were originally trigged back in early October when Kanye West wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt with conservative influencer Candace Owens in Paris at a fashion show.

Ye also recently said “I can say antisemitic sh*t and Adidas cannot drop me,” during a tirade against Jews on the Drink Champs Podcast, as well as threatened on Twitter to “Go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Herzog told Blitzer on Wednesday that when it comes to antisemitism, “the lessons are clear.”

“It’s a global problem,” he said. “We see it in many places. We also assume that whenever you have an energy crisis, another economic crisis, the first ones to be blamed, unfortunately, throughout history, are the Jews. The lessons are clear.”

“We raised our voice loud and clear on this issue. It’s an issue of morality which goes way beyond any other issue of the relationship that we have with others nations. We raised our voice loud and clear on this issue. “

Watch the interview below:

