Is the Republican Party Turning Its Back on God? 

One of my biggest concerns right now with the Republican Party is the latest trend of turning its back on God in favor of more Libertarian ideologies, all in the name of having a Big Tent Party.

Now, I fully endorse having a bigger tent when it comes to the GOP. If we want to defeat communism and the New World Order, the reality is that we need numbers to win elections.

However, the problem is when the worldview of the leadership of the party is rejecting conservatism in favor of libertarianism, that’s a serious problem. Why? Because the founding of the country is predicated on a Christian worldview, and that’s the only way we survive the mess we are in.

The Democrat Party is already the party of atheism and Satanism. We can’t have two anti-God parties.

The Constitution is predicated on the fact that we are created in the image of God, which is why we have certain inalienable rights that cannot be taken away by government. If you reject God, you have no rights. It’s as simple as that.

This is exactly what I discussed during a recent interview on America Unhinged with Dr John Diamond, and I highly encourage you to take a listen.

For further reading, be sure to order my two books Social Injustice and Church & State, both of which dive into the Leftist infiltration into the church and politics. This will explain both the ideology and strategy of this anti-God push. Order at https://jeffdornik.com/store.

