Is the Baby Formula Shortage in the U.S. Back? It Appears to be Happening Again Under Biden Regime

Is the baby formula shortage about to happen again in the United States? It appears so. Our good friend Chris Plante of The Chris Plante Show reported this morning that stores around the country are starting to see shortages yet again on Baby Formula.
One thing every American should be able to agree on if they just deal in facts and common sense, and ignore feelings is that the Biden administration is clueless on how to handle supply chain issues and shortages.
The baby formula imports will now be subject to tariffs again in 2023, which means if America is bringing it in, retailers and online sellers will have to pay more for it. The exemptions implemented during the nationwide shortage are set to expire, which is again going to hurt supply, demand, and costs.
Reuters says the shortage began during supply chain issues brought on by COVID, and began getting worse last February when the biggest U.S. supplier recalled some products and closed down a manufacturing plant due to bacterial infections.
American health regulators relaxed import policies, and President Biden invoked the Cold War-era Defense Production Act to rebuild lagging supplies.
**USDA is investing $9.5 million to support the scale-up of sustainable bioproduct manufacturing in the U.S.
Three projects are getting funded through the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Bioproduct Pilot Program to spur economic activity in the nation’s rural areas while lowering commercialization risks associated with bringing biobased products to market.
The Pilot Program’s exploration into bioproducts accelerates USDA’s efforts to develop circular bio-economies, where agricultural resources are harvested, consumed, and regenerated in a sustainable manner.
