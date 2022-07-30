Is Joy Behar Leaving ‘The View’ at the End of the 2022 Summer?

Is Joy Behar leaving “The View” at the end of the summer of 2022? Many people think her run on the show could be done when her contract expires, based on her own statements we’ll post below.

Joy Behar, you see, gave an interview to Variety way back in 2020, saying that she had a three-year contract with ABC for “The View” and that she might retire as soon as the contract was up, which would be the summer of 2022. Speaking on that in a book released at the time, Behar said:

“I have a three-year contract. But that doesn’t mean I can’t leave if I want to, because they can’t really do anything to me at this point. I don’t see myself staying for more [time]. That’s it! I could be wrong. If I’m as fabulous in [2022] as I am now, I’ll think about. But the chances of that happening…” She paused to reflect. “You know, time marches on. I’m not a kid.”

Reporting on that in a 2020 article, Variety indicated that there’s some dispute over whether it will actually happen, with some at ABC confirming she floated the idea and others saying that she isn’t planning on leaving. As Variety reported:

Multiple sources on “The View” have confirmed that Behar has been floating a 2022 exit from the show.

A spokesperson from ABC denied that Behar would be leaving. “This is not true,” a network rep said. “Joy was asked what happens at the end of her contract and as she herself made clear in the interview, if she’s ‘as fabulous in [2022] as I am now,’ she will be in her seat at the table.”

If Behar follows through with her plan, she’ll leave “The View” right before she turns 80. Creator Barbara Walters departed the show in 2014, at the age of 84.

Joy Behar falls on the set of The View pic.twitter.com/BZoucdL7QF — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 3, 2022

What do you think America, will she retire at the end of this Summer?

