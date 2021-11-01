Is Florida Saving Christmas for America? Florida’s Ports Fully Functional as Rest of World’s Remain Clogged (VIDEO)

Florida is showing you how it’s done. Florida ports are rocking and rolling as the rest of the world is at a stand still because of Governor Ron DeSantis and Floridians drive to succeed and not fail.

When you look at marinetraffic.com you can see just how many ships are out there not being unloaded around America.

There are over 100 ships anchored off the coast of California, but in Florida with Port Miami, Port Everglades, and Jaxport are on fire, helping unload freight for all Americans.

Watch this great video on how South Florida is doing what California should be doing.

WATCH:

Will the state of Florida save Christmas for America?

