Is Bill Gates Planning the Next Pandemic?

Let’s look at some statements from the Fall of 2019, shall we?

A group of billionaires and global elites, including Bill Gates, held an event called Event 201.

It was a ‘war game’ type event where they practiced what they would do if a global pandemic happened.

They laid out a plan for forced vaccinations and ID cards. This actually happened.

Of course, just a few months later we all know what happened when COVID-19 hit the world and tyrants around the globe tried to shut down humanity.

Was it all just one big coincidence? Maybe, maybe not?

Now let’s fast-forward… to the Spring of 2022

Gates says: “We’ll have another pandemic. It will be a different pathogen next time.”

Is he planning for it, or planning it? We all know he has the patents on multiple things around Covid, so what is he up to now?

Either way, this quote is raising the suspicion of patriots everywhere.

Remember what Gates said in a 2010 speech:

“The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s heading up to about nine billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower [world population] by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent.”

That’s right, Bill and his elite cronies want to LOWER the world population. They’re not shy about it, hell there’s even videos like this one.

How about Gates remarks in 2013 at the Global Vaccine summit?

What’s your take, are they planning the next pandemic?

