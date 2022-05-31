Is Barack Obama’s Tweet Referencing George Floyd with Ulvade School Children the Worst in History?

Barack Obama, the most divisive American president until Joe Biden came along, shared what many are calling one of the worst tweets in the history of the platform. Considering everything that’s been seen in the social media cesspool over the years, that’s no small feat. And this is not an exaggeration.

Obama has long been the Divider-in-Chief, but his cruel messaging after the horrific events in Uvalde only serve to remind all of how awful he is as a person and human being.

“As we grieve the children of Uvalde today, we should take time to recognize that two years have passed since the murder of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer. His killing stays with us all to this day, especially those who loved him.“

As we grieve the children of Uvalde today, we should take time to recognize that two years have passed since the murder of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer. His killing stays with us all to this day, especially those who loved him. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 25, 2022 Obama's unbelievable tweet on Wednesday, the day after the horrible event in Uvalde was, "As we grieve the children of Uvalde today, we should take time to recognize that two years have passed since the murder of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer. His killing stays with us all to this day, especially those who loved him."



If some tired to find a way to be less compassionate and more politically motivated, they’d be hard pressed to top this nonsense, by this complete uncaring ass of a human.



Nineteen children were brutally murdered and he has the gall to remind everyone about the fentanyl-overdosing George Floyd, who between 1997 and 2005, was convicted of eight crimes. Floyd served four years in prison after accepting a plea bargain for a 2007 aggravated robbery in a home invasion. Considering Obama’s stance toward policing, he’s probably even glad the local police twiddled their thumbs for half an hour outside the school while children were being massacred.



The Washington Examiner quickly labeled the tweet as “one of the worst tweets in history,” noting, “Florida Republican Vice Chairman Christian Ziegler blasted Obama for being insensitive.”



Ziegler tweeted, “Quickest, weirdest and most insensitive Tweet Pivot I have seen. Obama turned the page on the children of Uvalde and moved the attention to George Floyd in less than 280 characters. I mean…couldn’t he have separated the two into 2 Tweets and waited two minutes between both posts?”



Another person tweeted, “I’ve seen some awful tweets in my time, but this had to be one of the very worst.”



Blaze podcast Jason Whitlock wrote, “Let’s stand George Floyd on the dead bodies of slaughtered children. This is one of the worst tweets in history.”



We at the DC PATRIOT also believe this is one of the worst tweets in social media history.



