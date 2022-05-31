Is Barack Obama’s Tweet Referencing George Floyd with Ulvade School Children the Worst in History?

Barack Obama, the most divisive American president until Joe Biden came along, shared what many are calling one of the worst tweets in the history of the platform. Considering everything that’s been seen in the social media cesspool over the years, that’s no small feat. And this is not an exaggeration.
Obama has long been the Divider-in-Chief, but his cruel messaging after the horrific events in Uvalde only serve to remind all of how awful he is as a person and human being.
“As we grieve the children of Uvalde today, we should take time to recognize that two years have passed since the murder of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer. His killing stays with us all to this day, especially those who loved him.“