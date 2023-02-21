Is Anyone Surprised that Biden Continues to Lie to Americans? [VIDEO]

On Thursday, President Joe Biden said, “Folks, I thought I got involved in the civil rights movement as a public defender, as my colleagues know, when I was a kid getting out of law school.”

So, on Friday, Biden again has been accused by several news outlets of lying about his involvement in the Civil Rights movement. But this isn’t afirst for Old Sleepy Joe. He was accused of exaggerating his involvement and fabricating stories back in 2020 during his presidential run.

Critics suggested that he was capitalizing on the African American vote while simultaneously ignoring the community’s pressing issues, such as mass incarceration and police brutality.

Despite the controversies, Joe Biden sadly managed to win the primary and secure his lead in the presidential race.

You can watch Biden’s comment from Thursday below and decide for yourself how truthful Biden is.

WATCH:

BIDEN: "Folks, I thought I got involved in the civil rights movement as a public defender, as my colleagues know, when I was a kid getting out of law school." 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ODXuZBrObZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 16, 2023

