IS AN IMPEACHMENT OF MERRICK GARLAND A POSSIBILITY?

A day after Attorney General Merrick Garland sad he personally orders the FBI raid on the home of former President Donald Trump, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said she had filed impeachment papers against Garland.

Hours after a judge unsealed search warrant documents showing Trump is being scrutinized for a prospective Espionage Act violation and conceivably obstructing justice, Greene said Garland is “endangering, undermining and compromising the justice system.”

Greene stated in a tweeted video, “What they’ve been doing to (former) President Trump is political persecution. Merrick Garland has abused his position of power as the attorney general to politically persecute President Joe Biden’s enemies. And the whole purpose of this is to prevent (former) President Trump from ever being able to hold office. I’m introducing articles of impeachment on Merrick Garland because we cannot tolerate this in America, where our great institutions are wielded and abused in such a way to impeach people’s political enemies.”

I just filed articles of impeachment against Merrick Garland. pic.twitter.com/WbNDWjItr3 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 12, 2022

Due to the fact that the Republicans are in the minority, there has been no movement on those articles of impeachment. If the Republican Party is successful in November and retakes the House of Representatives, that might soon change.

The resolution that Greene posted online comprises two articles of impeachment. Both sides accuse the attorney general of betraying his oath of office and the American people’s faith by failing to “execute the laws of the United States without partisan bias,” as Garland was sworn to do.

While legal experts are skeptical of Trump’s claim that there is a “standing order” by which he declassifies documents leaving the Oval Staff, the president insisted in a statement released by his office on Friday that the documents in question have been declassified.

Greene’s impeachment proceedings were applauded by fellow Republicans, including Representative Paul Gosar (R-AZ), who tweeted his approval on Friday night. Greene stated that Mary Miller (R-IL), Clay Higgins (R-LA), and Andy Harris

(R-MD) were all involved in the impeachment articles’ creation.

Articles of impeachment written by Greene said Garland’s move to unseal the search warrant, which Trump did not dispute in court, “constitutes an attempt to intimidate, harass, and potentially disqualify a political challenger to President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.”

The Wall Street Journal reviewed the inventory of the 20 boxes recovered by federal officials and found eleven sets of confidential info, and some labeled as top secret.

The three resolutions levied by the congresswoman from Georgia are “dereliction of duty” for Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan situation, another for the “border crisis,” and a third for “usurping congressional authority and ignoring judicial authority of the Supreme Court for the Biden administration’s eviction moratorium during the coronavirus pandemic.

