Iranian Students Allegedly Poisoned Ahead of Mass Anti-Regime Protests [VIDEO]

The protests have increased and the outrage of the Iranian people grows following the brutal murder of 22-year-old Iranian woman Masha Amini who sustained deadly injuries at the hands of the regime thugs after her arrest.

Amini was arrested for “improper” wearing of a hijab, and Iran has been engulfed in massive protests against their regime ever since.

Now reports are coming out that over 1,000 Iranian students have allegedly been poisoned ahead of a massive protest against the regime.

Officials are claiming the students are all suffering from a massive “virus” outbreak, but students are not buying it.

Did the Iranians use chemical warfare on their people?

A post to Telegram from the Trade Union Councils of Students of the Country reads:

According to the reports, the students of Arak University of Technology have suffered from food poisoning since yesterday due to eating Salaf’s food and have symptoms such as body pain, diarrhea and vomiting. The severity of the condition of the students has sent them to the hospital.

University officials have claimed that the reason for the condition of the students is some kind of virus, but this claim is false based on the recent experience observed in Isfahan University of Technology.

The New York Post reported the following:

A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country.

Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday.

At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response.

While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned.“

Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for this mass food poisoning,” the group wrote on Telegram.

The students reportedly protested the attack by dumping their food on the ground.

“The video received by Iran International shows that the students of Isfahan University of Technology put their food dishes on the ground on Saturday, December 5, in protest of the poisoning of a large number of students with dormitory food.”

ویدیوی رسیده به ایران اینترنشنال نشان می‌دهد که دانشجویان دانشگاه صنعتی اصفهان، روز شنبه پنجم آذرماه در اعتراض به مسموم شدن تعداد زیادی از دانشجویان با غذای خوابگاه، ظرف‌های غذای خود را روی زمین گذاشته‌اند pic.twitter.com/KTpPLEPFHh — ايران اينترنشنال (@IranIntl) November 26, 2022

By poisoning more than 250 students of Iranian universities with poisoned food, the Islamic Republic is trying to silence the voice of the Iranian revolution. One of the students had a near-coma experience #MahsaAmini #IranRevolution

By poisoning more than 250 students of Iranian universities with poisoned food, the Islamic Republic is trying to silence the voice of the Iranian revolution.

One of the students had a near-coma experience#MahsaAmini#IranRevolution

+ pic.twitter.com/f9ABSSSEKv — Itachi sama ^^ |فراخوان 14 تا 16 آذر| (@Hiooshii) December 3, 2022

