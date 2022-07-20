Iran Just Made Terrifying New Nuke Announcement

Not long after President Joe Biden met with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid last week, where the pair signed a joint declaration promising to prevent Iran from being able to acquire nuclear missiles, a senior official within the Iranian government stated that the Islamic nation already has the ability to make a nuclear bomb but has not reached a decision about whether or not to build one.

Folks, it doesn’t take a genius to know that this is bad, bad news. Not only does this claim, if true, mean that Iran can make a nuclear weapon, it means they could carry out a massive attack against Israel. Or sell it to a terrorist organization in order to facilitate an attack on America in some fashion.

No matter how you slice the cheese, this is not something national security professionals can take lightly.

According to a report from The Western Journal, senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Kamal Kharrazi, said, “In a few days we were able to enrich uranium up to 60 percent and we can easily produce 90 percent enriched uranium. . . . Iran has the technical means to produce a nuclear bomb but there has been no decision by Iran to build one,” Kamal Kharrazi, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, said on Sunday, according to Reuters.”

The same adviser gave a comment to Al Jazeera’s Arabic outlet, saying that Iran will issue a direct response against the nation of Israel if its security is targeted. Again, this is not a threat that should be taken lightly.

“This is a shift in rhetoric from Tehran, which has previously claimed it is refining uranium for civilian energy uses,” the Western Journal reported. “Iran’s claim of nuclear know-how is the latest development in the back-and-forth between Tehran and the U.S. on atomic weapons.”

“In 2018, then-President Donald Trump, as part of his ‘maximum pressure’ campaign, officially abandoned the July 2015 nuclear deal Trump’s predecessor, President Barack Obama, orchestrated between Iran and several world powers,” the report continued.

The terms of the agreement basically stated that Iran agreed to dismantle its nuclear program and open up facilities to international inspections in exchange for receiving relief from economic sanctions that were choking their markets.

Which means we were essentially trusting a country that routinely screams “death to America” out in the streets, to abide by a contract to not make nuclear weapons, all the while sending them pallets of cash, taking their word they wouldn’t use the money against us by making said weapons.

Talk about foolish.

“The Biden administration has indicated its willingness to sign on to an agreement to revive the Iran nuclear deal — formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — but efforts so far have not amounted to much,” the report added.

The Western Journal said, “Indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran – with Russia serving as go-between – have been stalled since March, Reuters reported.”

As the Biden administration keeps trying to open up some sort of true diplomacy with Iran, they also continue attempting to comfort allies in the Middle East that it will not allow the country to become a nuclear power.

“The United States stresses that integral to this pledge is the commitment never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, and that it is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome,” the statement signed by Biden and Lapid in Israel on Thursday went on to say.

After paying a visit to the Jewish nation of Israel, Biden then stopped over in Saudi Arabia.

There was a joint statement put out by the Saudi state news agency that the United States, along with Saudi Arabia, had come to an agreement on the importance of preventing Iran from “acquiring a nuclear weapon.”

According to the statement, President Biden also went on to affirm the U.S. commitment to putting support behind “Saudi Arabia’s security and territorial defense and facilitating the Kingdom’s ability to obtain necessary capabilities to defend its people and territory against external threats.”

