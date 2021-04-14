Inventor Jovan Pulitzer Says He Was Offered $10M to Stay Quiet About Voter Fraud in 2020 Elections (VIDEO)

In a recent interview with David K. Clements on The Professor’s Record, data analyst Jovan Pulitzer says he was offered an insane amount of money to just stay quiet about the election and voter fraud.

“So you know how bad this is, and I’m going to give you a nugget that nobody outside of my inner circle knows this,” he said. “I got offered $10 million dollars to not do this.”

He continued..

“I have no price. It can’t be done. This is about America. There isn’t enough money in America to turn us communist and to sell out America. I’ll take a bullet to the head. And, maybe that’s what’s waiting for me.”

Pulitzer became famous after the 2020 election issues, but he’s been in and out of public life for the better part of a decade with inventions and patents that have helped shape our world today.

They tried to discredit the man in hopes that nobody would look at his astounding work in demonstrating how voter fraud was perpetrated during the 2020 election. When that didn’t work, they tried a different approach.

Pultizer’s work may be starting to get some positive news as work in Arizona, Georgia, and now Nevada is starting to work towards actual audits happening, and audits he will be a part of. Currently the Arizona State Senate has ordered an audit of 2.1 million ballots as well as machine audits and hand counted ballots will also be audited.

Pulitzer testified in December before the Georgia State Judiciary Subcommittee as an “inventor and pattern recognition expert,” claiming that he had invented technology – called “kinematic artifact detection” – that can check the authenticity of ballots using a forensic scan that can detect different types of inks, paper fibers, and “fake squiggles” to see if the ballots in question came from China or not.

While it appears that this unusual tech will not be utilized in Georgia, Pulitzer is claiming that it will be used in the election audit currently underway in Arizona, despite the fact that he himself is not involved in the audit process.

In addition, Pulitzer is a board member at Gold Institute for International Strategy – a think tank regarding “strict national security issues” – and he has also authored a book entitled “How to Cut Off Your Arm and Eat Your Dog: Plus, Other Recipes for Survival.”

Pulitzer is working with a group of Patriots with the help of the We The People Alliance PAC, along with fellow Patriots and Politicians like Matt Couch, Jeremy Oliver, Anna Khait, George Popadopoulos, Eric Wnuck, Pastor Brian Gibson among others.

Stay tuned America, there are many not giving up on this fight for our nation!

