Internet Goes Bonkers Over Burger King’s New 20-Slice Cheese Sandwich

Burger King in Thailand is testing something new, but will it make it to the U.S? The internet seems to hope so as they’ve gone bonkers over this new sandwich.
The Thailand Burger Kings are now offering a sandwich that is just a bun and 20 slices of cheese. Add Mayo or Mustard if you’d like as well.
The company wrote on Facebook “This is no joke, this is for real.”
Named “the real cheeseburger,” the new item will consist of American cheese and the Burger King signature sesame seed bun.
The sandwich made quite the commotion on Twitter, as users called the item “too much.”
Would you eat this?