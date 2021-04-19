INSURRECTION? Maxine Waters Says ‘We Have to Not Only Stay in the Street, But We Have to FIGHT for Justice’

Maxine Waters the long time radical California Democratic Congresswoman who has a history of gas lighting the flames of civil unrest, has yet again thrust herself into the middle of rioting with a call for even more “confrontation.”

On Saturday, Maxine Waters was in Minnesota, playing to the agitated mob into what she has referred to as an “insurrection.”

“So, yes, I would like to see the bill in Congress pass on police reform,” Maxine Waters said. “But I know that the right-wing, the racists are opposed to it. And I don’t know what’s going to happen to it. But I know this, we are going to have to stay in the street. And we are going to have to demand justice.”

Now imagine if President Donald J. Trump had said “We are going to have to stay in the street” on January 6? The leftist mob would have went insane, along with their media masters and Democrat politicians.

The Democrats in the House passed the George Floyd Justice in Police Act in early March. You know, because honoring a multiple time felon who held a gun to a pregnant woman’s belly and asked her if she wanted her child to die is normally someone you model a bill after.

“We are looking for a guilty verdict,” Waters said. “We are looking for a guilty verdict. And we are looking to see if all of the talk that took place and has been taking place after they saw what happened to George Floyd. If nothing does not happen then we know.”

So basically you want a guilty verdict not based on evidence, but on feelings and anger, that’s what your saying right Maxine?

This jury now faces being doxxed, harassed, threatened, or even killed if they don’t vote the way in this trial of the media and Democrat mob. It’s absolutely tyrannical, disgusting, and sickening.

“We have got to not only stay in the street,” she added. “But we have got to fight for justice. But I am very hopeful and I hope that we are going to get a verdict that says ‘guilty, guilty, guilty.’ And if we don’t, then we cannot go away.”

When manslaughter was brought up, she then added this gem.

“Oh no, not manslaughter,” Waters replied. “No, no, no, no. Listen, listen. Guilty. For murder. I don’t know if it is in the first-degree, but as far as I am concerned, it is first-degree murder.”

You know, because when you think of legal terminologies and intelligence you think of Maxine Waters, right?

Waters then responded with a call to escalate the already looming riots to a “confrontation.”

“We have got to stay on the street,” Waters said. “And we have got to get more active. We have got to get more confrontational. We have got to make sure they know that we mean business.”

So President Trump on January 6 asked his supporters to go peacefully and patriotically to the Capitol. What do we call this, when an actual Congresswoman is advocating and stoking the flames and encouraging actual violence? Will anything be done? Will she be impeached as she should?

What are your thoughts America?

Thanks to our friend Kyle Becker at Becker News for contributing to this article.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...