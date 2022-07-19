INSURRECTION! 16 Democrat Congressional Members Arrested at Supreme Court Protest by Capitol Police

Time and time again, the Democrats keep showing the American people who the real insurrectionists are, and it’s not President Donald J. Trump and his followers.
16 House Congressional Democrats were arrested by Capitol Police on Tuesday for participating in and refusing to move from an illegal sit in, in order to disrupt the courts. They claim it was to protest the Roe v Wade overturn, or in other words, they are super mad they can’t murder babies anymore in certain states.
The dunces wearing specially-made green bandanas with “Won’t Back Down” on them marched from the Capitol to the Supreme Court, which has now been fenced off for weeks because the angry Democrats in office have been pushing and encouraging violence against the Supreme Court Justices for upholding the law and the constitution.
Within a couple of minutes of their arrival, Capitol Police began ordering them to “cease and desist.” Instead, they sat in the streets like a Black Lives Matter protest and blocked traffic. They were then arrested and lead off by officers as they chanted “The people, united, will never be divided..”
Imagine fighting this hard so that you can murder babies in the womb?
The US Capitol Police tweeted: “Demonstrators are starting to block First Street, NE. It is against the law to block traffic, so officers are going to give our standard three warnings before they start making arrests.”
Here’s the list of the mental midget Democrats who were arrested and lead the insurrection from the Capitol to the Supreme Court today. 34 people total were arrested in total.
- Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark of Massachusetts
- Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts
- Barbara Lee of California
- Jackie Speier of California
- Sara Jacobs of California
- Ilhan Omar of Minnesota
- Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey
- Andy Levin of Michigan
- Rashida Tlaib of Michigan
- Jan Schakowsky of Illinois
- Madeline Dean of Pennsylvania
- Cori Bush of Missouri
- Carolyn Maloney of New York
- Nydia Velazquez of New York
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York
- Alma Adams of North Carolina
18 U.S. Code § 2383 – Rebellion or insurrection is pretty clear folks, let’s see what it says.
Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.
Oh My! They did actually commit an insurrection, didn’t they?
