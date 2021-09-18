Instagram Blocks Hashtag #naturalimmunity Claiming Content “Goes Against Community Guidelines”

As pointed out by Nichole Nogrady and Anonymous Patriot on GAB the hashtag #naturalimmunity was banned on Instagram for “violating community guidelines.” The elephant in the room that nobody in the media or this illegitimate administration wants to talk about…is natural immunity. Even though doctors agree nothing protects someone better from covid than having already had it and recovered, Big Pharma, the government, and social media are in overdrive pushing and mandating a dangerous vaccine with debilitating side effects….that they refuse to even report on. Clearly the vaccine doesn’t work against covid, and with what the FDA had to say at their meeting today when they overwhelmingly said “no” to approving boosters….

…..I doubt it’ll be long before all these toxic jabs are pulled. By the way, in order to get around the censorship Instagram users added a 🖕🏻to the end of the hashtag. 😂 Troll on, frens.

