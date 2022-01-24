INSANITY: Yearbook Emerges From 2nd Grade Class in Oregon That Has All Students Wearing Masks in Pictures

This has to be one of the most insane things we’ve ever reported on, and that’s saying something folks.

A 2nd grade yearbook from an elementary school in Oregon has all of the children wearing masks in their one on one pictures with the photographer.

This is just yet another example of how insane liberals and those that buy into the narrative truly are. What in the world is the purpose of yearbook pictures if you can’t see your child’s face? These people have truly lost their damn minds.

It’s Oregon, but if this were in Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, or Florida heads would be rolling from this administration of morons.

You can see the picture below as reported from our friends at Libs of Tik Tok.

2nd grade yearbook in an elementary school in Oregon. This is so sad. pic.twitter.com/2dY7dgU5r5 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 23, 2022

This is why liberalism is a mental disorder.

