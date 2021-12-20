INSANITY: Reality Star Makes More Than $100,000 Selling Farts in a Jar

This is one of the most bizarre things you’ll see in the news this week. A reality star is making a fortune, and you won’t believe what she’s selling.

Reality star Stephanie Matto, best known for her stint on TLC”s “90 Day Fiancé” is selling the results of her flatulence in jars at $500 a pop. Yes, we’re serious.

Matt has reportedly made more than $100,00 over the last month alone selling her own personal aroma.

Matto, a 31 year old who some consider a celebrity, has been sharing posts to her social media accounts about selling her gas to her fans.

in November, Matto tweeted, “Whats the perfect holiday gift this year you ask? A beautiful packaged, wrapped, and custom made fart in a jar starting at $500 …”

Later that week, she made a TikTok video bragging about how she had made $50,000 the first week selling her jarred butt fragrances.

Matto, not conceited at all said it’s because she has a “really good personality. She also added “And also because I’m hot.”

