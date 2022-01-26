News

INSANITY: Middle School Teacher Caught Taping Mask to Child’s Face

Howard Roark January 25, 2022 No Comments

This is absolutely ridiculous, but what else is new with rabid and insane leftists running wild in America.

A teacher from North Penn School District was caught taping a mask to a child’s face in the classroom.

The picture which was shared on social media, accompanied by the upcoming school board meeting to discuss the issue.

a“Pro-mask or anti-mask, I hope we can all agree that taping masks to children’s faces crosses the LINE. This was not a joke for the child or the parents,” the message reads.

“I am calling on the North Penn Neighbors for Progress and North Penn School District to address this photo of a Pennfield Middle school co-teacher taping a mask to a child’s face to district parents and families ASAP.”

What would you do if a teacher tried to tape a mask onto your child’s face?

Howard Roark

