INSANITY: Middle School Teacher Caught Taping Mask to Child’s Face

This is absolutely ridiculous, but what else is new with rabid and insane leftists running wild in America.
A teacher from North Penn School District was caught taping a mask to a child’s face in the classroom.
The picture which was shared on social media, accompanied by the upcoming school board meeting to discuss the issue.
a“Pro-mask or anti-mask, I hope we can all agree that taping masks to children’s faces crosses the LINE. This was not a joke for the child or the parents,” the message reads.
“I am calling on the North Penn Neighbors for Progress and North Penn School District to address this photo of a Pennfield Middle school co-teacher taping a mask to a child’s face to district parents and families ASAP.”
What would you do if a teacher tried to tape a mask onto your child’s face?