INSANITY: Middle School Teacher Caught Taping Mask to Child’s Face

This is absolutely ridiculous, but what else is new with rabid and insane leftists running wild in America.

A teacher from North Penn School District was caught taping a mask to a child’s face in the classroom.

The picture which was shared on social media, accompanied by the upcoming school board meeting to discuss the issue.

a“Pro-mask or anti-mask, I hope we can all agree that taping masks to children’s faces crosses the LINE. This was not a joke for the child or the parents,” the message reads.

“I am calling on the North Penn Neighbors for Progress and North Penn School District to address this photo of a Pennfield Middle school co-teacher taping a mask to a child’s face to district parents and families ASAP.”

Thursday’s school board meeting is going to be very interesting pic.twitter.com/vTCxNvx2ld — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 19, 2022

.@NPSD put out this statement today in response to the photo: pic.twitter.com/7KHGaaus7A — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 19, 2022

What would you do if a teacher tried to tape a mask onto your child’s face?

