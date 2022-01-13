INSANITY IN QUAD CITIES: School District Defends ‘SATAN CLUB’ For Grade Schoolers

Parents in the Quad Cities are furious as Moline, Illinois school district are trying to get children to join a “Satan club.”

Parents in the district say it will be a cold day in Hell before they allow that to happen to their children at a local elementary school.

The Satanic Temple is sponsoring an “After School Satan Club” at Jane Addams Elementary School – and it has the full blessing of the local school district.

“Open the floodgates for all manner of evil and perversion clubs to follow,” one parent said. “No moral codes of good/bad, right/wrong. Glad not to have children subjected to learning in such an environment.”

“How dare America stoop so low and spit in the eye of God,” another wrote.

The Moline-Coal Valley School District said they don’t discriminate and compared a club where children worship Satan to a club where children worship Jesus Christ.

“The district does not discriminate against any groups who wish to rent our facilities, including religious-affiliated groups. Religiously affiliated groups are among those allowed to rent our facilities for a fee,” the district wrote in a statement to television station KWQC. “The district has, in the past, approved these types of groups, one example being the Good News Club, which is an after-school child evangelism fellowship group.”

The Moline-Coal Valley School District understands that there is concern and confusion over an upcoming after-school club at Jane Addams elementary. The District would like to provide information on the situation. The Moline-Coal Valley School District and Board of Education have policies and administrative procedures in place which allow for community use of its publicly funded facilities outside the school day. The district does not discriminate against any groups who wish to rent our facilities, including religious-affiliated groups. Religiously affiliated groups are among those allowed to rent our facilities for a fee. The district has, in the past, approved these types of groups, one example being the Good News Club, which is an after-school child evangelism fellowship group. Flyers and promotional materials for these types of groups are approved for lobby posting or display only, and not for mass distribution. Students or parents are then able to pick up the flyer from the lobby, if they so choose, which is aligned to District policy. Please note that the district must provide equal access to all groups and that students need parental permission to attend any after-school event. Our focus remains on student safety and student achievement.Moline-Coal Valley School District

The school district signed off on the after-school club late last year noting that it is not a part of the district’s curriculum.

“I have no problem with the Satanic Temple having an after school program. Christian affiliated groups do it so why not,” one resident wrote. “The article states that the Satanic Temple is doing this in select schools where Christian affiliated groups do the same thing.”

“If you want to break the separation of Church and State for Christianity, this is what you open the door for. Zero religion in public schools. ZERO,” said another.

The folks in Illinois could use a refresher course on the founding of our great nation. We are one nation under God — not Lucifer.

What the hell, America?

What are your thoughts on this America? Thanks to our friends at ToddStarnes.com for contributing to this article.

