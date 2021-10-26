News

INSANITY: FDA PANEL VOTES 17-0 TO APPROVE VACCINES FOR CHILDREN AGES 5-11 “We’re never gonna learn about how safe the vaccine is until we start giving it. That’s the way it goes.”

Matt Couch October 26, 2021 No Comments

JUST IN: FDA Panel votes 17-0 to approve vaccines for children ages 5-11…

This is absolutely madness America!

Look at what Dr. Ruben on the FDA panel says about jabbing children, you can’t make up this level of evil.

Dr. Ruben on the FDA panel: “We’re never gonna learn about how safe the vaccine is until we start giving it. That’s the way it goes.”

Watch the insane video below…

