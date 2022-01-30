INSANITY: Fauci’s NIH Used Gay Dating App for Targeting Minority Youth Ages 12-24 Years-Old for ‘Research’ on HIV/Aids Interventions

This is one of the most insane stories that we’ve ever published here at The DC Patriot. It’s one of those stories you hope is wrong, but unfortunately it’s very real.

According to the NIH’s own website, they used a Gay Dating apps for minority youth claiming it would help with engaging sexual and gender minority youth in HIV interventions through the app itself.

Don’t believe us, we’re just going to post this directly from the NIH’s own website.

Engaging Sexual and Gender Minority Youth in HIV Interventions Through Gay Dating Apps: Recruitment Protocol

Here’s the link to the NIH website listing all of the data they used and encouraged this to happen.

Before we get started with the lesson, you’ll need to know the abbreviations used by the NIH:

As you’ll see below, they start digging into the hard work it is to recruit minority youth to engage with them on the Gay Sex Dating Apps.

It gets even better, they even have a script with pick up lines so they can recruit the minors on the Gay dating app.

Here’s the screen shot of the tips and examples in order to get the minority youth to engage with them on the Gay dating apps.

They break down these interactions in great details, even discussing sexual advances they received.

We can go on and on with the insanity of this and the fact that NO ONE in the Media on either side of the political aisle has the testicular fortitude to report this.

We found the conclusion very alarming, take a look:

You can see more of the NIH’s study on a Gap Sex App targeting 12-24 year olds HERE.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...