INSANE VIDEO Shows Orlando, Florida Police Arresting Pastor with Permit for Preaching at Abortion Rally – Is This America?

An insane video has emerged on your Saturday of a Pastor being arrested for preaching in Orlando, Florida. The pastor was allegedly preaching at an abortion rally in the city, before a gestapo of police officers detained him and arrested him.
The story was first reposted by a good friend of The DC Patriot Laura Loomer, and then by our founder Matt Couch on Twitter.
Loomer Tweeted:
“Florida: “Where WOKE comes to thrive”
Couch then tweeted:
This is absolutely DESPICABLE by the Orlando Police Department arresting a pastor for preaching the word of God at a Pro Abortion Rally… Hey @RonDeSantisFL this your state or not???
WATCH:
Couch’s team has offered to post bail for the preacher, but so far a name has not been given. If you have a name of the preacher, please email tips@thedcpatriot.com as we would like to post bail for this pastor with our friends at His Church of Pastor Brian Gibson and well as Chris Konnecke of Freedom Bail Bonds.
This is a developing story.
