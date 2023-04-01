News

INSANE VIDEO Shows Orlando, Florida Police Arresting Pastor with Permit for Preaching at Abortion Rally – Is This America?

- by Howard Roark - 1 Comment

An insane video has emerged on your Saturday of a Pastor being arrested for preaching in Orlando, Florida. The pastor was allegedly preaching at an abortion rally in the city, before a gestapo of police officers detained him and arrested him.

The story was first reposted by a good friend of The DC Patriot Laura Loomer, and then by our founder Matt Couch on Twitter.

Loomer Tweeted:

“Florida: “Where WOKE comes to thrive”

Couch then tweeted:

This is absolutely DESPICABLE by the Orlando Police Department arresting a pastor for preaching the word of God at a Pro Abortion Rally… Hey @RonDeSantisFL this your state or not???

WATCH:

Get the NEW “Pray for Trump” T-Shirt Exclusively at FaithNFreedoms.com

Couch’s team has offered to post bail for the preacher, but so far a name has not been given. If you have a name of the preacher, please email tips@thedcpatriot.com as we would like to post bail for this pastor with our friends at His Church of Pastor Brian Gibson and well as Chris Konnecke of Freedom Bail Bonds.

This is a developing story.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Howard Roark

See author's posts

Related Posts

View Host Compares U.S. Jailing Black Criminals to Chinese Concentration Camps of Muslim Uyghurs (VIDEO)

WATCH: Multiple Videos of Large Tornado on the Ground in Little Rock, Arkansas (Damage Photos and Videos Inside)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Says He WILL NOT Allow Trump to be Extradited from Florida to New York by Manhattan DA After Grand Jury Invites Top Presidential Candidate

About Howard Roark

View all posts by Howard Roark →

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gloria
Gloria
5 hours ago

I get paid $108 an hour to run certain web services online. I never thought this was possible but my best friend made $26k in 5 weeks just for doing this simple job and r4 convinced me to join. Please visit this page for better updates. Anyone can get it now and start making money online by following the instructions

on this website … http://earnings201.blogspot.com

0
Reply