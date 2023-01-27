INSANE VIDEO: Pfizer Exec Attacks Project Veritas James O’Keefe, Crew, and Security After Being Confronted on His Remarks About ‘Mutating’ Covid-19 Virus for More Vaccine Opportunities

As we reported here last night, our friends at Project Veritas busted a Pfizer executive with undercover video as he said the company was working on “mutating” the Covid-19 vaccines in order to create more vaccines.
The Pfizer executive is said to be Jordan Trishton Walker, Pfizer Director of Research and Development – Strategic Operations and mRNA Scientific Planning is absolutely BUSTED in this new undercover bombshell that should infuriate EVERY American on both sides of the political aisle.
James O’Keefe confronted Walker at a restaurant in New York City. His reaction is insane, including jumping in front of a moving vehicle, smashing an iPad, trying to lock the Project Veritas crew in the restaurant, demanding that the police be called, and refusing to let James O’Keefe and his team leave the restaurant.
It’s one of the most bizarre videos we’ve ever seen, and this is what panic looks like when it sets in America.
“I’m just someone who’s working in a company that’s trying to literally help the public.”
“You fu*ked up!”
You won’t believe how insane this video is, graphic language and content warning.
WATCH:
What are your thoughts on this insanity?
