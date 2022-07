A truly amazing site was captured on July 20, 2022, as a strong hailstorm affected not only the east of France, but also Switzerland.

Some impressive footage from a bystander of the hail falling on Lake Thun, can you imagine getting pelted by one of those bad boys? Wow!

Check it out below!

WATCH:

